× Man found inside burning home last November was fatally shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two months after a man was found dead inside his burning home, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the man was shot to death.

First responders found Stephen Brockmann, 73, inside his house in the 9400 block of Barr Drive just after 12:30 a.m. November 18. Fire investigators said the fire appeared suspicious after finding several ignition points inside the house.

Police records indicate prior trouble at Brockmann’s home in the weeks leading up to his murder. A police report filed November 3 says Brockmann called police to report an attempted break-in. Neighbors say somebody had broken out the glass on the rear sliding door of the home.

Neighbors say Brockmann lived alone at his house. They say he was an organist who also enjoyed woodworking.

At this time, police are not releasing how many times he was shot in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.