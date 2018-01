× Jackknifed semi closes SB I-65 on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-65 at I-465 are closed on Indy’s northwest side due to a jackknifed semi trailer.

For the time being, exit SB I-65 at 71st St and use Lafayette Rd to re-access SB I-65. It is unclear at this time how long it will take to re-open the interstate.

