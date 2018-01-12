Click here for live updates on winter storm
Indiana HS graduation rate fell to 87.2 percent last year

INDIANAPOLIS  — Indiana’s high school graduation rate fell last year to 87.2 percent.

The rate released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education compared with a graduation rate of 89.1 percent in 2016.

The state also reported that 80.1 percent of students graduated last year without a waiver from certain statewide exams, down from 82.4 percent in 2016.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick issued a statement saying, “We recognize there is still work to be done, and will continue to partner with local districts to ensure every student graduates prepared for life beyond high school.”

