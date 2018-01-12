× Hancock Regional Hospital computer system hacked and held for ransom

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – The computer system at Hancock Regional Hospital has been hacked and held for ransom.

They confirmed that on Friday, the system was compromised by an unknown party in an attempt to shut down operations.

Right now, Hancock Regional says there’s no indication that patient information has left the system. They also said patient care has not been compromised and their doors are currently open.

The hospital released a full statement to us regarding the incident:

“Hancock Regional Hospital has been the victim of a criminal act by an unknown party that attempted to shut down out operations via our information systems by locking our computer network and demanding payment for a digital key to unlock it. Unfortunately this sort of behavior is widespread in the world today, and we had the misfortune to be next on the list. We are working closely with an IT incident response company and national law enforcement. At this time, we are deep into the analysis of the situation and see no indication that patient records have been removed from our network. In addition to excellent performance by our IT Department, our clinical teams have performed exceptionally well, and patient care has not been compromised. Our doors are open at Hancock Regional Hospital.”

