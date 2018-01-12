× Greenfield police searching for accused sex offender who cut off GPS ankle monitor

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An accused sex offender is on the run in Hancock County.

Prosecutors say the suspect cut off his ankle monitor and fled from the law while serving house arrest for a previous felony conviction.

The incident started along State Road 9 at an apartment complex in April 2017. That’s when a woman said she was beaten by her boyfriend.

Court records claim Joshua Kemp “stuck the victim in her left eye… threw her on the ground… threw a steak knife at her… dumped beer onto her head… and said he was going to kill her.”

In September of last year, Kemp came to the Hancock county courthouse and was sentenced to house arrest with GPS monitoring as part of a plea deal.

“Everybody cannot be in jail all the time. Here we did have a lot of restrictions on his freedom,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton.

The Hancock County prosecutor says after Kemp began serving his sentence on the domestic violence case, another victim came forward in October, only this time Kemp didn’t wait around to be arrested again.

“While the second case was investigated, but before we could get it verified, he did cut and run,” said Eaton.

According to the affidavit, an underage girl told police she and Kemp did drugs together and had sex on multiple occasions starting in 2016. The victim claimed she didn’t initially tell anyone because Josh was known to be violent, but she had the courage to speak up after his first conviction.

“Obviously it’s disappointing what happened, but it allowed another victim to come forward with the charges we are pursuing,” said Eaton.

Police think Kemp went to the east coast, but say he may have come back in Indiana and they want him caught.

“You know this is another case we’re working to get to a just conclusion and we do appreciate the public, if they have info let us know,” said Eaton.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greenfield police at 317-477-4410, the Hancock County Sheriff at 317-477-1147 or the Hancock County prosecutor’s office at 317-477-1139.