Brownsburg police arrests former nurse’s aide, boyfriend for murder of 74-year-old woman

Watch the press conference that took place Friday evening above.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Police in Brownsburg have arrested two Indianapolis teens for the murder of 74-year-old Alice Wright.

On Friday afternoon, police took Arion Cruthird, 19, of Indianapolis, and Keisha Summerhill, 18, of Indianapolis, into custody for the murder of Wright.

During the press conference, police said the teens are dating and Summerhil was a previous nurse’s aide for the husband of Alice Wright.

They were reportedly located in the 2300 block of LaSalle and were arrested without incident.

The daughter of Wright unlocked the front door of her parent’s house shortly before 9 a.m. on Jan. 7 to find Wright dead and her disabled father on the floor near his wheelchair.

Police said the motive seemed to be robbery, as items were missing from the home.

An autopsy was performed on Monday and results concluded that the manner of death was a homicide. Authorities said the cause of death was multiple traumas that complicated her hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.