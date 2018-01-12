Click here for live updates on winter storm
Brownsburg police arrest man, woman in connection with death of 74-year-old woman

Posted 6:36 pm, January 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:40PM, January 12, 2018

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Police in Brownsburg have arrested a man and woman in connection with the death of 74-year-old Alice Wright.

On Friday afternoon, police took an Indianapolis man and woman into custody in connection with the death of Wright. They were reportedly located in the 2300 block of LaSalle.

The daughter of  Wright unlocked the front door of her parent’s house shortly before 9 a.m. on Jan. 7 to find Wright dead and her disabled father on the floor near his wheelchair.

Charges are not known at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

