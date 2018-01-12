Click here for live updates on winter storm
A cold weekend ahead with more snow coming Monday

Posted 4:47 pm, January 12, 2018

The combination of a cold front moving in from the west and a strong area of low pressure moving up from the south brought a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to central Indiana Friday.

A few flurries are possible Saturday.

Sunday will begin with sunshine and end with more snow. A few inches of snow will accumulate Sunday night through Monday.

Behind this weather system colder air has moved in and will be in place through the weekend. This will be the start of another extended streak of days with temperatures below freezing.

1-3″ of snow fell across the state Friday.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Expect a few flurries Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny cold Sunday.

More snow will accumulate Monday.

