Whitestown Fire Department makes PSA for how to administer Narcan

Posted 10:18 am, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:19AM, January 11, 2018

Photo is screenshot from PSA made by Whitestown Fire Department

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – In the midst of the opioid epidemic, the Whitestown Fire Department filmed an overdose re-enactment in order to help people who encounter these situations.

Whitestown FD Chief Josh Westrich teamed up with St. Vincent Health to create a public service announcement to explain with step-by-step instructions how to administer Narcan at home.

In July 2016, it became possible for anyone in Indiana to purchase Narcan over the counter.

According to one study, Narcan will provide a 20% chance of reducing the effects of the overdose. Westrich emphasizes that Narcan is not a solution; it’s merely a tool an attempt to saving a life.

The first step in saving someone’s life is to always to call 911.

