Public safety officials issue warning ahead of winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Public safety officials, including Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, issued a warning Thursday about upcoming and potentially dangerous weather.

Hogsett was joined by members of the National Weather Service, the Indianapolis Department of Public works, and Indianapolis Homeland Security.

Parts of central Indiana are either under a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday. Rain, sleet, ice and snow are all expected to arrive in the Indianapolis area before and during the morning rush hour.

“If we are prepared, if we plan ahead, and if we reach out to one another together we can ensure all of Indianapolis will stay safe,” Hogsett said.

According to the National Weather Service, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday, the Indianapolis area should see a change in temperatures plummeting from the 50’s to freezing. Officials say they expect the temperature to get colder as the morning continues.

“That’s going to cause a dramatic change in the surfaces out there probably going to freezing in a single hour,” David Tucek said.

While Tucek says the NWS is expecting less than a tenth of an inch of ice to form on surfaces, he warns that even a marginal amount can be hazardous. During his remarks, he alluded to 2016 when ice caused hundreds of accidents and hundreds of cars trapped on I-465.

Officials with DPW and INDOT say they will be dispatching their fleets between the hours of 11 p.m. Thursday and 12 a.m. Friday. Both agencies will be working to pretreat roads and clear up any snow or ice that forms throughout the overnight hours. Like always, officials are asking Hoosier drivers to give their trucks and plow plenty of room to operate.