Police in Martinsville searching for missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be runaway

Posted 4:51 pm, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54PM, January 11, 2018

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Police in Martinsville are asking the public’s help after a 15-year-old girl was last seen on Monday night.

Jocelyn Lauck was last seen around 10:30 p.m. and is 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to police, Lauck is a suspected runaway.

“At this time, we do not believe she is in immediate danger, but given the length of time she’s been missing, we want to locate her as quickly as possible to secure her safety,” Bertelsen said.

According to police, anyone found to be assisting Lauck or who fails to report reliable leads or information about her can be subject to criminal charges.

Anyone who knows Lauck’s whereabouts or who has information about her is asked to contact police at 765-349-4900, or after hours at 765-342-6614.

