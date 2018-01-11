× Monroe County health officials investigate possible measles exposure at local businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—Health officials in Monroe County are investigating possible measles exposure at local businesses after confirming a case of the infection. This advisory comes one day after a case of measles was identified on IU’s Bloomington campus.

They are warning employees and customers who were present at these businesses during the times listed to monitor themselves for any measles-related symptoms, especially if they have not been vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Bed Bath & Beyond – 731 S College Mall Rd on January 3rd, between 4 and 7:45 PM

CVS –2701 East Third Street on January 6 between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM

CVS – 510 South College Mall Road on January 6 between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM

People who rode the Go Express Shuttle:

Departing the Indianapolis International Airport for Bloomington, IN at 6:40 PM on January 2, 2018

Scheduled to arrive at the Indianapolis International Airport from Bloomington, IN at 10:30 PM on January 2, 2018

Anyone who stayed or visited the Bloomington Holiday Inn (1710 N Kinser Pike, Bloomington, IN 47404) between 7:30 PM Tuesday, January 2 and 2 PM on Wednesday, January 3 or dined at the restaurant, Burger Theory, at the same address, between 8:45 AM and 12 PM.

Health officials urge those who were at those respective locations on any of the dates listed above (January 2, 3, 6) between the times noted above to check their MMR vaccination status and monitor themselves for symptoms of measles until 21 days from the date of possible exposure.

Symptoms include:

High Fever (101 F or higher)

Blotchy rash that starts at hairline and spreads throughout body

Runny nose

Cough

Red and watery eyes

Sore throat and other cold-like symptoms

Symptoms of measles generally appear about 7-14 days after a person is infected, but can occur up to 21 days after exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), measles typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

The Monroe County Health Department says the best prevention method is to be vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR). Also remember to wash your hands with soap and water, sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, and avoid sharing food or drinks.

Anyone who visited those stores prior to the dates listed were not exposed to the virus. Also, there is no current risk associated with visiting those stores as this was an isolated exposure period on that date.