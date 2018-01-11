Mayor Hogsett, DPW to discuss city’s plans ahead of winter storm

Posted 1:41 pm, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:05PM, January 11, 2018

Above: Live video.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for most of central Indiana late tonight through Friday night. Ahead of the possible severe weather, Mayor Joe Hogsett will join the National Weather Service and the Department of Public Works to brief everyone on Indy’s winter weather plans and offer safety preparedness tips. We will live stream the briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Colder air is expected to move in overnight, changing rain to freezing rain. During the morning rush hour there will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

All precipitation changes over to snow Friday afternoon into the evening.

City departments are taking extra precautions to get to word out to residents, commuters, and at-risk populations.

