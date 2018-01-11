Click here for school delays and closings

LIVE BLOG: Central Indiana counties to be under Winter Storm Warnings from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Posted 1:41 pm, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 03:46PM, January 11, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning will be issued for several Indiana counties overnight as a winter storm moves through.

The warning will affect Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings counties. It will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Remaining Indiana counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory, as temperatures in the 50s drop to below freezing overnight.

Officials urged the public to stay inside and off the roadways if they didn’t have to be outdoors.

“If you must travel, tread carefully with others’ safety in mind, as well as your own,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

CBS4 will update the live blog below with the latest developments on this winter storm.

Amanda Rakes - Digital Director January 11, 20183:53 pm

“If you don’t need to be outside, don’t go outside,” says Mayor Hogsett. More from officials in our Facebook live.

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:43 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:37 pm

Community Health Network urges its patients to check weather conditions and closings before heading out to an appointment tomorrow. 

Anyone with a question about an appointment can call 1-800-777-7775.

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:31 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:31 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:30 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:26 pm

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer January 11, 20183:03 pm

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s