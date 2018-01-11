LIVE BLOG: Central Indiana counties to be under Winter Storm Warnings from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

A Winter Storm Warning will be issued for several Indiana counties overnight as a winter storm moves through.

The warning will affect Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings counties. It will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Remaining Indiana counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory, as temperatures in the 50s drop to below freezing overnight.

Officials urged the public to stay inside and off the roadways if they didn’t have to be outdoors.

“If you must travel, tread carefully with others’ safety in mind, as well as your own,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

