Investigation underway after report of sexual assault involving students at Shortridge High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a report of sexual assault involving two students at Shortridge High School.

The alleged incident was reported to IMPD shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police reports, the assault happened at the school in the 3400 block of North Meridian Street, which is on the city’s near north side.

The victim has been identified as a 14-year-old girl and the suspect is a 15-year-old boy.

In a statement to CBS4, Indianapolis Public Schools acknowledged the alleged assault, saying the necessary reports were immediately filed:

“Indianapolis Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving two students at Shortridge High School. All of the necessary reports were immediately filed. This case is now under investigation by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.”

Additional details regarding the alleged assault were not immediately released. CBS4 will continue to follow this story.