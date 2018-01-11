× Grant County man faces another child molestation charge after prison call

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – After being sentenced to five years in prison last year, the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office added another child molestation charge to Anthony Gibson on Thursday.

It reportedly stems from a recorded prison call between Gibson and his wife. According to court documents, his wife contracted him about old text messages concerning allegations against him from another teen girl.

When police interviewed her, she confirmed the allegations.

Gibson is already in prison for molesting a 13-year-old girl in June of 2016. He is in the process of appealing his first conviction.

In Sept. of 2016, his case sparked outrage amongst parents with kids at the Oak Hill United School Corporation.