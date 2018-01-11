× Colts’ coaching search: Matt Rhule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chris Ballard promised a “wide-open’’ coaching search, and delivered by including Matt Rhule.

Matt who?

Matt Rhule, who resuscitated the football program at Temple and is attempting to do likewise at Baylor, that’s who.

Ballard met with Rhule earlier this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, as part of the Indianapolis Colts general manager’s on-going search to find Chuck Pagano’s successor.

Rhule’s inclusion undoubtedly turned heads across the NFL. Ballard previously met with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard and Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. He’s expected to interview Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks Thursday or Friday.

Ballard, poised to make a franchise-shaping decision, vowed the process would extensive and methodical.

“We’re going to take our time and we’re going to make sure,’’ he said Jan. 1, the day after Pagano was fired. “I think it’s one of the good things that a lot of great teams do in this league is they take their time.

“You want to make sure it’s the right fit.’’

Ballard also made it clear his coaching search very likely could take him into the college ranks.

“All of it’s open,’’ he said. “Yeah, everything is open.’’

A quick primer on Rhule: