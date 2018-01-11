Bob Donaldson won’t appear on CBS4 for a while due to hip surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4’s Bob Donaldson will be off the air for a while. Here’s his explanation why:

Turns out, I’ve got a bad wheel that needs to be fixed. A few months ago, I noticed some pain in my thigh that didn’t go away no matter what I did to treat it.

I finally went in to get an x-ray and discovered I’ve got a bad hip. All the cartilage had worn away due to a congenital problem that affects the shape of my hip bones.

Bottom line, it hurts and it keeps me from doing the things I used to take for granted (like getting out of a chair quickly).

In any case, I’m going in for a hip replacement on January 17. I should be gone for about five weeks while I rehab.

It’s a very common surgery that has a great track record of success. I’m really looking forward to feeling better and returning better than ever.

Thanks for all the good wishes. I’ll see you back on the air at the end of February!