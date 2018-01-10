Woman dies in south side residence fire

Posted 3:19 am, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:24AM, January 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman using an in-home oxygen system died early Wednesday in a fire on the city’s south side.

It happened in the 1000 block of Amesbury Ct., where firefighters were called about 1:30 a.m. They discovered one woman who had escaped from the home. Another unidentified woman was found inside. The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. She may have been smoking while using the oxygen tank, according to an Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage to the home was estimated to be about $75,000. It was equipped with working smoke detectors.

