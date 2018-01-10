× Winter Storm Watch issued for central Indiana

A major surge of warm air has moved in. A strong area of low pressure will develop to our south and pull moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. As the low spreads moisture into the cold air across the Ohio rain will change to a rain, sleet and snow mix.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of central Indiana from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday.

We’ll have highs near 60 on Thursday with fog and scattered showers. Temperatures will fall Thursday night and Friday and rain will change to a rain, sleet and snow mix. The wintry mix will continue through the day Friday before changing to snow Friday night through Saturday morning.

The speed and track of the storm system will determine how much snow we’ll see. Some snow accumulation is likely through the weekend, and by Sunday, highs will fall below freezing once again.

Expect a windy, wet Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely late Thursday.

Highs will be near 60 Thursday afternoon.

Rain will change to a wintry mix early Friday.

The mix will change to snow late Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Central Indiana.

Snow will accumulate through Saturday morning.

The snow will end early Saturday.

The heaviest accumulation will be over east central Indiana.

Colder air will move in behind the front.

More snow is likely early next week.