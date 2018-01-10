Looking to avoid going to into the red this year when it comes to your money? Our money expert, Andy Mattingly joins us to talk about tips to avoid busting your budget, common budget mistakes, tips on how is the best way to handle expenses. Often it is the small dollar amount but frequent purchase that really destroy our budget. The small daily expenses may not see like a real expense but could be $150 or more per month that can wreck anyone`s budget.
Tips on how to avoid budget busters
-
Tips on how to keep your money safe during the holiday season
-
Black Friday budgeting tips
-
Ways to avoid the post-holiday financial blues
-
Tips to find some extra money
-
Online fund aims to help Whiteland family replace items lost in house fire
-
-
10 financial moves to make
-
How can you add more value to your home?
-
FBI warns public of virtual kidnapping scams, offers tips to avoid falling victim
-
34 things you need to know about tax overhaul
-
Curing Black Friday financial hangover
-
-
Congress passes temporary spending bill to avoid government shutdown
-
House passes two-week spending bill to avert weekend shutdown
-
IRS issues warning about paying 2018 property taxes early