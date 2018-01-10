Tips on how to avoid budget busters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to avoid going to into the red this year when it comes to your money? Our money expert, Andy Mattingly joins us to talk about tips to avoid busting your budget, common budget mistakes, tips on how is the best way to handle expenses. Often it is the small dollar amount but frequent purchase that really destroy our budget. The small daily expenses may not see like a real expense but could be $150 or more per month that can wreck anyone`s budget.