Police investigate man’s fatal shooting just blocks away from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died after a shooting Wednesday morning just blocks away from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

IMPD dispatch received a report of a person shot shortly after 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street.

Officers found an unresponsive man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his wounds.

Witnesses report hearing between four to five shots.

There is no suspect description at this time.