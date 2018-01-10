× Police in Louisville arrest Indianapolis murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Louisville arrested an Indianapolis murder suspect on Tuesday.

The investigation began on December 30, 2017 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Goldenrod Drive just southeast of 16th Street and Franklin Road on Indy’s east side in reference to a person down.

IMPD believes the victim, later identified as 57-year-old Omar Rosa, was walking from 16th and Franklin when he was attacked and collapsed on a porch. According to the coroner, his cause of death was multiple sharp and blunt force injuries due to assault.

Detectives identified Roger Brewer, 60, as the murder suspect, and they received a warrant for his arrest. Brewer was located and arrested in Louisville on Tuesday. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Indianapolis for a murder charge.