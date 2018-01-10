Police in Louisville arrest Indianapolis murder suspect

Posted 11:39 am, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, January 10, 2018

Roger Leon Brewer, Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Louisville arrested an Indianapolis murder suspect on Tuesday.

The investigation began on December 30, 2017 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Goldenrod Drive just southeast of 16th Street and Franklin Road on Indy’s east side in reference to a person down.

IMPD believes the victim, later identified as 57-year-old Omar Rosa, was walking from 16th and Franklin when he was attacked and collapsed on a porch. According to the coroner, his cause of death was multiple sharp and blunt force injuries due to assault.

Detectives identified Roger Brewer, 60, as the murder suspect, and they received a warrant for his arrest. Brewer was located and arrested in Louisville on Tuesday. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Indianapolis for a murder charge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s