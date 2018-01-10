× Pest control company names Indianapolis as one of top places for bed bugs… again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pest control leader Orkin announced their annual list of the top 50 bed bug cities for 2018 in the United States.

Indianapolis is once again on the list coming in at number 11. That’s up three spots from last year when the Circle City was ranked 14. It has also made the list in several years past.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2016 – November 30, 2017. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

“The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising,” says Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist. “They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive,” he says.

Bed bugs can be easily transmitted in public spaces such as hospitals, movie theatres, planes, gyms and hotels. They are always in motion and can travel from place to place with ease.

Orkin is recommending the following tips to protect yourself:

At Home:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.

Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.

Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home. This is a common way for bed bugs to be introduced into homes.

Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P to inspect for bed bugs: