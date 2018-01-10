Officers arrest suspected dealers in large-scale Muncie drug sweep

MUNCIE, Ind. – Two law enforcement agencies came together Wednesday to make arrests on dozens of drug cases in Muncie.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Muncie Police Department were expected to target more than 20 people for arrests on probable cause affidavit charges. They include charges for dealing heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

More than 30 officers and deputies, including dozens of undercover officers, participated in the drug sweep.

This is the first time in recent years the two agencies have worked together in a large-scale drug sweep. Law enforcement officers from each department split up into four teams to make the arrests.

This is the largest multi-agency drug sweep the city has seen in decades.

“Both departments have been working on trying to get these individuals picked up. Joe and I talk to each other on a regular basis and we thought it would be a good idea to bring both departments together to try to pick up both of our people together at once,” said Sheriff Ray Dudley.

Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said the large presence sends a strong message to dealers.

“Let the community know we’re working together every day to protect the city and the county,” Winkle said.

CBS4 was the only station there and rode along with officers.

We were there when police arrested Dominique Goodwin on charges of dealing crack cocaine. He was arrested at a home on the corner of Kirk St. and Brady St. in Muncie.

Dominique Goodwin was arrested on charges for dealing crack in Muncie drug sweep. pic.twitter.com/snIaHi9zGy — Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) January 10, 2018

Michael Sheets was also arrested. He’s accused of dealing fentanyl and was picked up at a home on Liberty St. and 7th Ave.

Michael Sheets was arrested on charges for dealing heroin. Police say it was laced with fentanyl. 1 of 9 total arrests so far in multi-agency sweep. pic.twitter.com/I3KXTlzP4p — Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) January 10, 2018

So far, nine people were arrested on drug dealing charges. Those include:

William Henry Cook Jr. – wanted for dealing cocaine

Katy Duncan- wanted for dealing meth

Kyle Osborne- wanted for dealing meth

Michael Sheets- wanted for dealing heroin/fentanyl

Heather Franklin- wanted for dealing heroin

Deondre Johnson- wanted for dealing heroin

Dominique Goodwin- wanted for dealing crack cocaine

John Webster- wanted for dealing cocaine

Shaun English- wanted for dealing heroin

Seven others who were already in jail were served additional charges. Investigators said the sweep is ongoing and they’ll continue to look for wanted suspects.