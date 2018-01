× Myles Turner out vs Heat and Cavaliers with elbow injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After Pacers’ center Myles Turner suffered a right elbow injury during Indiana’s win on Monday over Milwaukee, the team announced Wednesday that Turner’s injury is being evaluated and an update will be provided when available. In the meantime, Turner will be out Wednesday night against Miami and Friday night against Cleveland.

The center is averaging just over 13 points a game and 6.5 rebounds per game.