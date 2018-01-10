MLK Day at Indy Parks

Garfield Park – FREE ADMISSION

12-4pm At the Arts Center paint by numbers collaborative mural of MLK that will be on display in the February exhibition. Make & Take craft – mixed media collage self-portrait.

At the Conservatory get free admission and partake in the MLK scavenger hunt.

At the Burrello Family Center will be screening Remember the Titans between 12-4pm.

Holiday Park

12-4pm Two coloring crafts for children focusing on Dr. King and the environment. Videos focusing on the life of Dr. King will be playing in the auditorium along with a short PowerPoint presentation that will talk about Dr. King and how his legacy impacted the environmental movement.

Indy Island Aquatic Center 12-5pm Open Swim MLK Park 12-4pm There will be an ongoing presentation of the “Ripple of Hope and Awful Grace” televised with pamphlet information. Krannert Park 12-4pm MLK activities and crafts Municipal Gardens 12-4pm Showing the movie Selma along with snakcs, reading, and coloring. Pride Park Family 12-4pm Showing a documentary called Martin Luther King Jr: A Historical Perspective. MLK activities/crafts, movie Q&A, Dollie will share her personal experience. Rhodius Park 4-8pm Showing an MLK themed movie and having a coloring contest Riverside Park 12:30-3:30pm Creating MLK Day Community Unity Quilt. Lunch will be provided for 18 and under children. Southeastway Park 12-4pm Self-led tours all day; guided tour at 2p; crafts from 2p – 4p Tarkington Park 10am-1pm Creating kindness rocks and make your own dream speech.

Thatcher Park

12-4pm Open gym

Washington Park

10am-4pm Washington Park will have volunteers from their program and mentors from the IOTA PHI PHETA Fraternity come help clean and paint, for a day on not off. There will also be an educational event for youth.

Watkins Park

12-4pm Day of Community Service

Windsor Park

12-4pm Living museum, storytelling, and crafts.