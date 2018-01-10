MLK Day at Indy Parks
Moday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Indy Parks are celebrating with a varity of fun activies. Below is a list of all the parks and events that will honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.
Bethel Park
12-4pm Movie: Selma and snacks at the Family Center
Brookside Park
12-4pm Sharing the Dream Open House w/ refreshments, crafts, games, and facility tours. Possible scrimmage with Pacers or Fever players.
Christian Park
12-4pm Leadership games and free play at the Family Center
Frederick Douglass Park
12-4pm Frederick Douglass will be celebrating Dr. Kings Birthday with color pages. Youth will be asked about the change and what civil rights mean to them.
Eagle Creek– FREE ADMISSION
12pm-4pm Earth Discovery Center and Ornithology Center will be celebrating with crafts, hikes and educational events. Check out the Facebook event here.
Ellenberger Park
1-3pm Drop-in Futsal
Garfield Park – FREE ADMISSION
12-4pm At the Arts Center paint by numbers collaborative mural of MLK that will be on display in the February exhibition. Make & Take craft – mixed media collage self-portrait.
At the Conservatory get free admission and partake in the MLK scavenger hunt.
At the Burrello Family Center will be screening Remember the Titans between 12-4pm.
Holiday Park
12-4pm Two coloring crafts for children focusing on Dr. King and the environment. Videos focusing on the life of Dr. King will be playing in the auditorium along with a short PowerPoint presentation that will talk about Dr. King and how his legacy impacted the environmental movement.
Indy Island Aquatic Center
12-5pm Open Swim
MLK Park
12-4pm There will be an ongoing presentation of the “Ripple of Hope and Awful Grace” televised with pamphlet information.
Krannert Park
12-4pm MLK activities and crafts
Municipal Gardens
12-4pm Showing the movie Selma along with snakcs, reading, and coloring.
Pride Park Family
12-4pm Showing a documentary called Martin Luther King Jr: A Historical Perspective. MLK activities/crafts, movie Q&A, Dollie will share her personal experience.
Rhodius Park
4-8pm Showing an MLK themed movie and having a coloring contest
Riverside Park
12:30-3:30pm Creating MLK Day Community Unity Quilt. Lunch will be provided for 18 and under children.
Southeastway Park
12-4pm Self-led tours all day; guided tour at 2p; crafts from 2p – 4p
Tarkington Park
10am-1pm Creating kindness rocks and make your own dream speech.
Thatcher Park
12-4pm Open gym
Washington Park
10am-4pm Washington Park will have volunteers from their program and mentors from the IOTA PHI PHETA Fraternity come help clean and paint, for a day on not off. There will also be an educational event for youth.
Watkins Park
12-4pm Day of Community Service
Windsor Park
12-4pm Living museum, storytelling, and crafts.