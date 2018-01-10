× Metro police searching for missing man who suffers from dementia, other severe health issues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help them locate a missing man who suffers from dementia and other severe health issues.

IMPD says 60-year-old Monty Mitchell was last seen leaving the Wheeler Mission on Oct. 25, 2017 and has not been heard from since.

Officers say Mitchell is currently homeless and has no family in Indiana.

According to police, Mitchell is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Burton at 317-327-6186 or IMPD at 317-327-3811.