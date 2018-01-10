× Massachusetts woman accused of skipping funeral to steal safe from deceased mother’s home

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. – A Massachusetts woman didn’t show up at her mother’s funeral last week, opting instead to break into the woman’s home to steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000, police say.

According to the Telegram and Gazette, Alyce Davenport, 30, had help from an acquaintance, Diron Conyers, 27, during the theft.

The fiancé of Davenport’s deceased mother discovered the break-in after her funeral, which was held Friday. Someone had taken the safe from a locked bedroom, and he noticed damage to the doorframe. Davenport was a suspect in the theft because she’d been kicked out of the home for drug use.

In addition, Davenport didn’t attend her mother’s funeral and didn’t answer calls from relatives, police said.

Police located Davenport’s car on the side of a road Saturday, where they found the safe inside the vehicle’s trunk. Davenport slammed the trunk shut when investigators tried to look inside, police said. Officer seized the safe and left, having recovered some of the missing items.

Investigators later learned that Davenport was at a motel with Conyers. Inside the motel room, officers found jewelry, keys, cellphones and a real estate contract. They also discovered a checkbook that had been reported stolen from a different home.

Further search of the car turned up some legal documents, a money bag filled with coins valued at $5,000, a bag of knives and more jewelry. Many of the items had been taken from the safe.

Police said Davenport has a long history of ID theft and forgery. She’s a suspect in the theft of life insurance checks paid to her brother after the death of their father, the newspaper reported.

Davenport and Conyers face multiple charges in connection with the case.