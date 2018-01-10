IU basketball big man De’Ron Davis out for season after Achilles surgery

De'Ron Davis shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals on December 9, 2017 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University basketball program officially delivered the news everyone expected but no one wanted to hear.

Center De’Ron Davis is out for the season after undergoing Achilles surgery.

The sophomore suffered a non-contact lower leg injury last Thursday during practice.

Before the injury Davis was shooting 61.5 percent and was fourth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Davis started in all 15 games for Indiana this season.

