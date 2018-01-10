× Indy Eleven will join USL for 2018 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Since the founding of Indy Eleven in the Circle City, the club has played in the North American Soccer League(NASL), but the team announced a big change Wednesday afternoon. The Eleven will join the United Soccer League (USL) for the 2018 season.

“The work that has been done by owner Ersal Ozdemir and President Jeff Belskus to establish the Indy Eleven in the heartland of America has been incredibly impressive,” USL Chief Executive Officer Alec Papadakis said in a press release per the team. “As has the club’s commitment to its fans and local community. Indy Eleven brings all of the qualities that make a club successful in the USL and will add tremendously to the league’s rivalries in the region.”

The eleven has drawn on average 9,170 fans per game throughout its four seasons. The club won its first trophy in the 2016 spring season and will only see further growth with this change.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter in our club’s history as we join the USL for the 2018 season,” said Indy Eleven Owner Ersal Ozdemir per a release from the team. “The USL’s remarkable growth on and off the field the past few years has gotten the attention of soccer fans everywhere. We look forward to helping the league continue this momentum as its visibility continues to rise both in the United States and around the world.”

Indy Eleven will join Fresno FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Nashville SC, North Carolina FC and ATL UTD 2 as new teams for the 2018 USL season.