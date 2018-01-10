Industrious Indianapolis brings pet-friendly, locally-connected, luxury coworking space to Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Working from home has become more and more common in recent years. But for a number of people, the need for interaction, networking, a sense of community, and limited interruptions has taken them out of the house and into coworking spaces.

According to last year’s Global Coworking Survey, roughly 1.2 million people used coworking spaces in 2017. By 2020, it’s projected that nearly 40 percent of the American workforce will be freelancers, independent contractors, or solo entrepreneurs.

Coworking spaces have been popping up all of Indianapolis: there’s zWorks in Zionsville, The Speak Easy in Broad Ripple, and The Bureau in Fletcher Place— just to name a few.

Then, this past November, Industrious Indianapolis opened up on Mass Ave and has already garnered a perfect 5-star review on Yelp.

This week, we stepped inside to see what the buzz is all about.

“Industrious is the nation’s leading premium private office community,” said Taylor Richison, community manager for Industrious Indianapolis.

“Premium” is another word for luxury and you can see that from the moment you walk in.

“You’re going to see floor to ceiling windows. So the natural light that is flooding in from every angle of this building. Even in the glass offices in the center of the space. They really intentionally designed it so you can get natural light and a great feel for Mass Ave,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

Not only do they have great views of Mass Ave, but you can also get a taste of other local businesses with daily breakfast by The Garden Table and coffee from Tinker.

But how does it work?

“We have three different types of memberships. One is traditional co-working which you have access to all the amenities the same as anyone else: the conference rooms, the roof deck, the coffee, the breakfast. But you work out of our co-working common space,” said Richison.

They also have dedicated desk memberships, where you have your own desk in a room with five other people. Then, finally, there’s the highest level of membership.

“What we really specialize in is private offices. We have 64 different private offices and they are big enough to fit teams of 1 to 25 anywhere within the space,” he said.

When the weather warms up, you can go to the roof, plug in, and get to work on their roof deck.

“We have a 3,200-square-foot roof deck that has outlets all around it. So in the summer months when it’s warm, people are able to work up there if they’d like. But they are also able to host events if they want or also have social gatherings with their team,” Richison noted.

And one thing that makes them really unique?

“It’s dog friendly. So you can actually bring your pup up in here to the office with you and everyone is really receptive to it,” Smith added.

Industrious Indianapolis is one of over 30 Industrious coworking spaces in the nation, with another 10-15 set to open in the future. So if a member is traveling they are welcome to use the coworking spaces in those cities just like they would here. Even if someone isn’t a member, Richison said they are still able to rent the space for events, meetings, or conferences.

