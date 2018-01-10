Indiana man to give kidney to stranger after seeing Facebook post

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.– An Indiana man is giving his kidney to a New Jersey man after seeing his plea on Facebook.

Robert Leibowitz traveled to Disney World with his five kids over the summer and wore a t-shirt with a message seeking a kidney donor, WCBS-TV reports. He wore the shirt every day in 90-degree heat and promised his kids he’d wash it every day.

Strangers at Disney World took photos of his shirt, and one made it to Facebook, where it was shared more than 90,000 times. WCBS says that’s how it caught the attention of Richie Sully of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Sully offered his extra kidney to Leibowitz in a note. He traveled to New York to get tested and the two hung out for a while in Manhattan.

Sully turned out to be a match and Leibowitz is expected to receive his new kidney next Thursday. The procedure is expected to take about four hours.

Leibowitz told WCBS finding a new friend as well as a kidney match was a “miracle.”