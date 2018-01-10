× Greensburg man pleads guilty to murder of girlfriend who rejected marriage proposal

GREENSBURG, Ind. – A Greensburg man pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend on Wednesday.

Police say 43-year-old Jason Eaton shot and killed Wendy Sabatini in Oct. 2016 after she denied his marriage proposal.

Sabatini’s son was the one who reportedly found her body in their home in the 900 block of East Washington Street when he returned from a school-related internship.

The victim’s body was found in a bedroom, along with a firearm that was seized by officers.

Eaton ended up turning himself in at the Greensburg Police Department, according to court documents.

Eaton told officers that he approached Sabatini with an engagement ring and she declined before he was able to ask. That’s when he reportedly retrieved the gun from a nightstand and shot her in the head from behind.

The incident was Greensburg’s first murder of 2016.

Eaton is set to be sentenced on March 5, 2018.