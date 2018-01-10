× Former First Lady Michelle Obama to hold event at Bankers Life Fieldhouse next month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former first lady Michelle Obama will visit Indianapolis next month for an event at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is hosting “A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com of the Bankers Life box office.

The group outlined four initiatives Obama launched during her time as first lady:

Let’s Move, which focused on childhood obesity

which focused on childhood obesity Joining Forces, which focused on supporting veterans, service members, and their families

which focused on supporting veterans, service members, and their families Reach Higher, designed to inspire young people to pursue higher education

designed to inspire young people to pursue higher education Let Girls Learn, an initiative to help adolescent girls around the world go to school

“Michelle Obama and Women’s Fund share common interests,” said Jennifer Pope Baker, the organization’s executive director. “We are both invested in improving the lives of women and girls.”

Baker said the group wants to distribute 500 free tickets to the event for women and girls who wouldn’t otherwise be able to see the former first lady.

Alecia DeCoudreaux, a founding board member of the Women’s Fund and former president of Mills College, will serve as moderator. DeCoudreaux is also a former executive for Eli Lilly and Company. Heather McLaughlin and Robin Nelson-Rice will co-chair the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Founded in 1996, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana says its mission is to invest “in the lives of women and girls in Central Indiana because when a woman is successful, her community is strengthened.”

For more information, visit the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana website.