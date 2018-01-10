× Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton named to Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts will have a representative in the 2018 Pro Bowl after all.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Hilton has been named to the Jan. 28 game. He’s replacing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who won’t be able to play due to an injury.

Hilton caught 57 passes for 966 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts. His 16.9 yards per reception ranked fourth in the NFL. Hilton had 11 receptions of 25 yards or more this season, tied for seventh-most in the league. This is the fifth straight year he’d led the Colts in receiving yards.

Hilton flashed big-play ability for a struggling Colts team that finished the season 4-12. In Week 9, he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. He caught five passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Houston Texans.

Hilton’s individual recognition comes in the aftermath of a difficult season. His 57 receptions were the fewest since his rookie season, and he snapped his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at four. The Colts’ difficult quarterback situation contributed to Hilton’s statistical struggles. With Andrew Luck out for the season, the team turned to second-year QB Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in a trade with New England on Sept. 2.

This is Hilton’s fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. His late addition this year means the Colts have had at least one player represented in the game dating back to 1998.

The Pro Bowl is Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.