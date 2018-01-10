× Central Indiana will be under Winter Weather Watch Thursday night through 1 a.m. Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many of the counties in central Indiana will be under a Winter Weather Watch from Thursday night until 1 a.m. on Saturday, including Marion County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) announced the watch on Wednesday as meteorologists track the possibility of a winter storm.

NWS says low pressure passing south of Indiana along with the arrival of a cold front may result in freezing rain on late Thursday Night and early Friday before changing over to snow during the day on Friday.

The combination of ice from the freezing rain and light snow on Friday may result in difficult driving situations. The specific locations and amounts of precipitation remain uncertain at this time.

The following counties are included in the Winter Weather Watch: Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings.

Stay tuned to CBS4 on air and online as the Weather Authority team tracks this storm.