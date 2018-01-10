All lanes of I-65 reopened after chemical fire prompts evacuation in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say all lanes of I-65 have reopened in Jackson County after a semi crash and chemical fire.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-65 southbound near mile marker 43. Traffic was being diverted off I-65 at exit 50. Around 11:30 a.m., state police said the northbound lanes were also being closed at exit 41. All houses within half a mile of the crash scene were evacuated, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police.

The crash involved three semi trucks. One of the semis rear-ended the others, which had been stopped because of an earlier crash. The collision caused a hazardous chemical to spill on the road.

State police briefly reopened the left lane around 10:30 a.m. and said the right lane was expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon. However, just before 11 a.m., ISP said both southbound lanes were closed again due to “complications from the cleanup.”

The northbound closure and evacuation order came shortly after that. Wheeles said crews responding to the cleanup faced an “explosion risk.”

At 3 p.m., police said the northbound lanes were back open. Southbound lanes remained closed until about 9 p.m.

Recent picture of the scene on I-65 in Jackson County. There is an explosion risk that responders are facing. pic.twitter.com/SrIpUtCUgT — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) January 10, 2018

Good news….I-65 Northbound is now back open in Jackson County north of the 41 mile marker. Southbound will remain closed for a lengthy time. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) January 10, 2018