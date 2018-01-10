1 arrested after authorities seize synthetic marijuana, firearms from Vigo County home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Vigo County Wednesday morning.

Donald G. Sutherlin II, 34, was taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant in the 700 block of West North Street in Brazil.

During a search of the residence, officers seized about 1,100 grams of synthetic marijuana, cash and several firearms.

Sutherlin was transported to the Vigo County Jail, where he was charged with dealing synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, and corrupt business influence.

Indiana State Police want to warn Hoosiers that while synthetic marijuana does not possess the same qualities as natural cannabis, the effects are often unpredictable and can lead to anxiety and agitation, as well as health-related side effects.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.