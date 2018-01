× 12 children checked out by EMS after crash involving school bus on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say 12 children complained of pain after a crash involving a bus on the city’s east side.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on East Pleasant Run Parkway and Brookville Road. Police dispatch tells us the children were checked out by EMS.

It is unclear at this time what school district the bus was associated with, but IPS says it was not one of their buses.