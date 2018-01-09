× Officials ask for help finding teen who went missing one year ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Indianapolis teen who may still be in the area.

Tarshae Draper, 16, was last seen over a year ago on January 8, 2017 in Indianapolis. She may still be in the area, or she may have attempted to travel to Milwaukee. Draper may be in the company of an adult male.

She is described as five feet four inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown-colored hair; however, she may have dyed it. Also, she may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3811.