Officials ask for help finding teen who went missing one year ago

Posted 11:56 am, January 9, 2018, by

Tarshae Draper

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Indianapolis teen who may still be in the area.

Tarshae Draper, 16, was last seen over a year ago on January 8, 2017 in Indianapolis. She may still be in the area, or she may have attempted to travel to Milwaukee. Draper may be in the company of an adult male.

She is described as five feet four inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown-colored hair; however, she may have dyed it. Also, she may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3811.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s