New Castle police investigate after man found fatally shot

Posted 11:12 am, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:00PM, January 9, 2018

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Police in New Castle are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to the 800 block of Vine Street just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday in regards to a person that had been shot.

They located a man later identified as Steven Dunn, 49. He was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Steven Dunn

At this time an investigation is being conducted by the Henry County Major Incident Team.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact Cpt Scott Ullery (765)-529-4890 Ext 3308, Cpt Ed Manning (765)-529-4890 Ext 4413, or Detective Andy Byers (765) 778-2121.

