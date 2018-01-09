× Man creates game centered around Kokomo businesses

KOKOMO, Ind. – A popular new board game in Kokomo featuring local businesses is flying off the shelves, and it all started with an idea from a young girl.

Ty Gray is the CEO of local food delivery company Food Precinct. Last year he was playing Monopoly with his daughter Shar’de when she asked him if they could create their own game.

So Gray started looking into it, and he came across a manufacturing company that creates “-opoly” property trading games.

Gray initially wanted the game to focus on restaurants that do business with Food Precinct, so he posted a request on Facebook asking restaurants to reach out to him if they wanted to be included in the game.

Other businesses also expressed interest in the project, so he decided to create a board game centered around the community.

He made 500 copies of the game, and received the shipment on Christmas Eve – just in time to surprise his daughter and son with them for Christmas.

You can purchase the game for the pre-sale price of $35 through January 15. The price goes up to $50 after that. They are being sold on the Food Precinct website as well as local businesses Kingdom Cards, Comic Cubed, and Kokomo Toys.

Gray has already sold about half of the games.

Gray said he’s already working on a new version of the “–opoly” game with plans to feature towns and businesses in Hamilton County.