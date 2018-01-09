× Hoosiers defeat Penn State for second Big Ten win in a row

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana came out with energy and intensity, outlasting an improved Penn State team to win a second straight Big Ten game, 74-70 at Assembly Hall.

Juwan Morgan led the Hoosiers with 21 points. The team has now won four of five

Indiana led by four at the half, extended it to 47-36 on a Robert Johnson three pointer, but the Nittany Lions chipped away, cutting the lead to three behind 28 game high points from Tony Carr, but the visitors never had a chance to tie or take the lead down the stretch.

It was a gritty, gutsy performance for Archie Miller’s team, but that’s how he wants to see them play.

The bench outscored PSU 25-1, and although Indiana wasn’t perfect, they were good enough for the victory, moving IU to 10-7, 3-2 in conference play.

IU travels to Northwestern Sunday, Jan. 14.