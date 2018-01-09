Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Gov. Holcomb to deliver 2nd state of the state address Tuesday night

Posted 6:42 am, January 9, 2018, by

Gov. Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his second state of the state speech.

The Republican will address a joint audience of the Indiana House and Senate on Tuesday evening.

The speech offers a high-profile opportunity to outline a vision for the coming year.

Holcomb has made improving Indiana’s workforce a major theme. The state has long been a manufacturing powerhouse, but experts say many workers lack the skills needed for jobs of the future.

More recently, troubles at the Indiana Department of Child Services have cast a shadow. The agency’s former director Mary Beth Bonaventura resigned in December accusing Holcomb’s administration of service cuts that will harm children.

It’s unclear if he will use the occasion to address issues at the agency.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s