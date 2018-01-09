Buggy, ambulance collide in southwestern Indiana; one person taken to hospital

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – One person ended up in the hospital after a Monday night crash involving an ambulance and a horse and buggy in southwestern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, state troopers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to County Road 900E at County Road 975N.

Police said an ambulance driven by 38-year-old Dawn Wagoner of Odon was heading southbound with a patient on County Road 900E while a line of buggies was also heading south. The ambulance had its emergency lights activated, but the siren wasn’t on, police said.

One of the buggies turned left onto County Road 975N; the ambulance didn’t have time to avoid the buggy, crashing into the left side and causing it to flip with the driver and passengers still inside.

The buggy’s driver, 19-year-old Travis Wagler of Odon, said he didn’t see or hear the other vehicle. The ambulance sustained damage to the front right side while the buggy ended up with extensive damage from the collision.

Wagler suffered some minor cuts and bruises, as did another one of his passengers. A woman in the buggy was transported to Daviess County Hospital for treatment. Police said the horse was dazed but uninjured.

No one in the ambulance, including Wagoner and the patient, was hurt.