Ben Davis’ Mike Kirshner a nominee for Don Shula High School Coach of the Year

The Indianapolis Colts have nominated Ben Davis head football coach Mike Kirshner for the Don Shula NFL High School coach of the Year.

All 32 teams across the NFL choose a local coach to nominate for his character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success. Kirshner led the Giants to a perfect 14-0 record in 2017, culminating in a 63-14 win over Penn in the IHSAA 6A State Championship.

“High school football coaches serve as role models for young athletes and their impact goes well beyond the playing field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We are proud to honor this year’s nominees who embody the character, integrity and spirit of Coach Shula. Their commitment to improving the lives of students and developing young men of character is commendable.”

Kirschner will join the rest of the nominees at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, where they will take place in a coaches’ clinic while getting a behind the scenes look at Pro Bowl Practices and attending the USA Football National Conference.

The panel to select the winner is made up of many NFL greats, including Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy. That panel will narrow down the 32 nominees to two finalists, each receiving $10,000 for their school’s football program and a personal $5,000 prize from the NFL Foundation. During the Pro Bowl, the league will announce the winner, who will go on to walk the red carpet at the league’s awards show, NFL Honors.