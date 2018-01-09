× Authorities believe Indy man is responsible for string of vehicle thefts in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities have arrested an Indianapolis man who they believe stole items from several vehicles in Hendricks County.

The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that 34-year-old Alan M. Hawkins is facing multiple counts of theft, criminal mischief and unlawful entry of a vehicle.

Two dozen thefts were reported in the Hidden Valley, Auburn Meadows, Bridgewater, Village Oaks, Royal Troon and Prestwick Estates neighborhoods between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.

Officers say the vehicles were either left unlocked and entered or entry was forced by smashing out windows.

A total of nine guns were reported stolen in addition to wallets, purses, electronic items, clothes, cash, checkbooks and gift cards.

The sheriff’s office says Hawkins was taken into custody thanks to information provided by residents in the area and surveillance video. After obtaining a search warrant, officers reportedly recovered some of the stolen items in a residence on Orange St. in Indianapolis.

Hawkins will likely face additional charges as the case is further reviewed.

Any victims who have surveillance video or additional information that has not yet been turned over to detectives should contact Det. Sgt. Charlie Tyree at 317-745-9354.