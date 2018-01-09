× Apparent hit-and-run leaves 1 dead on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a body was found on the side of a road on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of West Southport Road and Bluff Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they determined that the person was likely the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no suspect information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.