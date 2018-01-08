× Wintry mix causes messy commute for drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s not the way many of us wanted to start the work week, but this winter mix of rain and snow is making for a slippery commute this morning.

Bridges, overpasses and side roads are the main areas seeing issues.

The extreme cold temperatures over the past few weeks has left pavement colder than it usually would be this time of year. That has caused the overnight rain to freeze up in spots.

More than 150 INDOT crews are out clearing the roadways and dropping salt when necessary. We’re told they are paying close attention to both I-465 and I-70.

In Hamilton County, state police reported some county roads that were slush covered and treacherous.

If you are headed out this morning, make sure you give yourself plenty of time and take it easy.